North West is officially 2 cool 4 school!
The 6-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star celebrated her great-grandmother Mary Jo Campbell's upcoming 85th birthday with ultimate style: she got a nose ring!
Well, it was a "fake nose ring," according to her mom Kim Kardashian. However, even though the accessory wasn't real, Northi most certainly rocked it to the fullest. She even added a few body sticker jewels to her face and threw on some large sunglasses for the special occasion. She also wore a highlighter-orange co-ord set with holographic pink slides. Très chic!
It's no secret that Kim and Kanye West's firstborn is ahead of the fashion game, and her latest lewk is proof.
Over the weekend, the Kardashian-Jenner family threw a lavish, larger-than-life birthday bash for MJ. While the matriarch doesn't turn 85-years-old until Friday, the family honored her milestone birthday a little early. "Celebrating MJ!!" Khloe Kardashian shared on social media. "85 years of perfection."
Nose Ring Alert!
North West proves she's a style icon with her fake nose ring, body sticker jewels and large sunnies! She strikes a pose with her cousins and aunts.
Mother-Daughter Moment
Twins! The KKW Beauty founder and her 6-year-old daughter show off their best kiss-y faces at MJ's party.
Mommy Kisses
Psalm West joins the fun with his siblings and mom at his great grandmother's party.
True Thompson and Chicago West
Two of the family's "triplets" toddle along.
North West, Chicago West and True Thompson
Kim Kardashian's eldest child retrieves a doll for her little sister as their cousin, Khloe Kardashian's daughter, looks on.
MJ, Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner
True Blue
The lavish birthday meal decor.
Cake Time
MJ is presented with her birthday cake.
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster
The two help sing "Happy Birthday" to MJ.
Let Them Eat Cake
Family Portrait
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner and their kids, and Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner pose for a group photo with the guest of honor.
We're taking style notes out of North's book!