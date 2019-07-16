Kylie Jenner has her BFF's back.

The reality star recently jetted off to Turks and Caicos with a bevy of gal pals, including Scott Disick's girlfriend Sofia Richie, in celebration of her new Kylie Skin brand (as evidenced by the branded plane the ladies took). Jenner's friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou shared a photo of herself from the trip, donning a bubblegum pink bikini. However, someone pointed out how Stassie's skin appeared in the snap.

"Stass I would delete this, your private area skin is rippling, which makes the photo looked altered," the person wrote. "Uhhh the photo would've looked altered if i DID take the rippling out," Stassie retorted in the comment section.

Meanwhile, Stormi Webster's famous mama was having none of it. "Leave her thick thighs and phat p---y out of this!!!!!!" the makeup mogul added in a comment. "Beautiful inside and out," Jenner further complimented her friend.