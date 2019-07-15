Kylie Jenner Claps Back at Influencer Amanda Ensing After Being Accused of Copying Photos

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Jul. 15, 2019 11:08 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kylie Jenner, Amanda Ensing

Erik Voake/Getty Images for Adidas, Noam Galai/Getty Images for Beautycon

Kylie Jenner is quickly becoming the Internet's new clap back queen.

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tried to enjoy a tropical vacation in the Turks and Caicos this weekend, some followers couldn't help but get a little negative on Instagram.

Over the weekend, Kylie posed for a nude photo in celebration of her new Kylie Skin collection. "Vacation mode," she captioned to her followers.

While many were quick to comment on how stunning she looked, one influencer appeared to take a jab.

"This photo looks awfully familiar," Amanda Ensing shared likely in reference to her June 17th post.

Watch

Kylie Jenner Poses Nude on Vacation to Celebrate Kylie Skin

Kylie responded, "@AmandaEnsing from the words of Kim K, ur not on my mood board but I did get my inspo off Pinterest." Zing! 

This isn't the first time the businesswoman has felt the need to set the record straight online.

Earlier this summer, Alex Rodriguez shared a memory from the 2019 Met Gala when he was sitting with Kylie and her sister Kendall Jenner. "Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is," the former MLB player shared.

Kylie, however, had a different recollection of the events. "Umm no i didn't," the 21-year-old reality TV star shot back on Twitter. "We only spoke about Game of Thrones."

Alex replied, "OMG that's right @KylieJenner. It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you."

As for Kylie's latest summer getaway, close friends including Sofia Richie, Draya Michele, Stassi Karanikolaou and baby Stormi Webster are enjoying the sun-filled trip.

"Let the adventures begin!! #KylieSkinSummerTrip," the E! star previously shared on Instagram. "Hello paradise." 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Kardashians , Kardashian News , Instagram , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kylie Jenner, KUWTK S17

Does Kylie Jenner Miss Jordyn Woods? Hear Her Surprising Answer

Kylie Jenner Says Jordyn Woods Scandal Needed to Happen

If "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" Were A Telenovela

Beyonce, Jay-Z

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Go Glam for The Lion King After-Party: All the Details

Lashana Lynch

Lashana Lynch to Play 007 in Bond 25: 5 Things to Know About the History-Making Actress

Kate Middleton's Many Facial Expressions Win Wimbledon

Pink Defends Photo of Kids Running in Holocaust Memorial

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.