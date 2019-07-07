Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian Drunkenly Tease Kendall Jenner About Being a Victoria's Secret Model & It's Pretty Hilarious

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Sun., Jul. 7, 2019 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

If this dinner party was a bar, it'd be closing!

The Kardashian sisters were in rare form in this hysterical bonus clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 16, which caught them sharpening their improv skills over dinner and drinks at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs house (sans Kris though). At 11:48 p.m., Khloe Kardashianwas thoroughly tipsy and in good company.

"Kendall, didn't they ask me to be in Victoria's Secret?" asked the Revenge Body star way too convincingly from across the table. "I said, 'No, you f--kin' bitch.' Kendall, what did I say? To Victor."

"Victoria," corrected Kourtney Kardashian. "I told Victoria too. I was like, 'F--k you, you f--kin' bitch! You think I'm gonna do my catwalk debut with you? No!'"

Watch

Khloe Reveals When Tristan Asked Her to Be His Girlfriend

So either Victoria's secrets are juicier than we realized or Kourtney and KoKo just made a very convincing pass at um, drunk sketch comedy? 

"We gave it to Kendall," insisted Khloe, who also managed to incorporate a spectrum of expressive hand gestures into her spiel for good measure or emphasis or something like that. "We just said, 'Kendall, if you want our sloppy thirds. Go ahead. 'Cause me and Kourtney are too f--kin' busy.'"

"Like, 'Kendall,'" Kourt chimed back in. "'That's a firm pass for me. But if you wanna take it, I totally understand if you need this for your career.'"

"Thank you," was all their bewildered supermodel sister had to say about that.

See the ladies' creative banter come to life in the bonus clip above! Try not to laugh, we dare you. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Kardashian News , Khloe Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Kendall Jenner , Funny , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Penelope Disick, 7th Birthday

Penelope Disick Receives Heartfelt Birthday Messages From Kim Kardashian and More Family Members

Kourtney Kardashian, KUWTK S17

"You're Not Happy?" See Kourtney Kardashian Break Down in Tears Before Her Big Birthday

Teary Kourtney Kardashian Analyzes Her Life as B-Day Looms

Penelope Disick

Little P Is All Grown Up! See Penelope Disick's Sweetest Family Moments as We Celebrate Her 7th Birthday

How to Get Through the Week Like Khloe Kardashian

Kylie Jenner, Tyga

Kylie Jenner's Ex Tyga Shuts Down Questions About Her: "You Date, You Move On"

Khloe & Kourtney's Wild Tale at Drunk Dinner Party

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.