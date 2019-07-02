Hi, ladies!

Fans well know this group of famous sisters, but it's not always easy to get them all in the same frame. So, when Khloe Kardashian managed to get her four sisters, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, to pose with her, it was a pretty big deal.

"Nothing like a photo with ALL my sisters! You guys have no idea how hard it is to wrangle everyone for one photo and to make sure everybody is staring at the camera," True Thompson's mama explained in the caption. "The photo approval is a whole other story PS Kim stole my photo."

Over on Kim's page, the KKW Beauty mogul also shared the snap of the women arm in arm in the backyard, writing, "EVERYTHING."

"Everything," Kylie reiterated. "I love you guys."