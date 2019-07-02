by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Jul. 2, 2019 6:00 AM
Remembering the good times.
In this bonus clip from season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian revealed where and when her relationship with Tristan Thompson became official. The Good American boss shared these specifics after grilling friend Savas Oguz about his love life.
Specifically, True Thompson's mom wondered how Savas went about making a relationship official.
"It's not like Tristan told you, 'So, we're dating now, right? Or we're in a relationship?'" Savas stated during their discussion.
While best friend Malika Haqq defended that Tristan definitely asked Khloe to be his girlfriend, Savas still seemed skeptical.
"He said, 'I want you to be my girlfriend.' Tristan did in the club in Cabo, you don't remember?" Kardashian added. "Word for word."
Although the Thompson confidant struggled to remember the specifics, he conceded that Khloe and Tristan did make a big deal out of September 4th.
"I'm not assuming I'm anyone's f--king girlfriend," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star relayed. "Why would I assume? You need to have this talk. I'm big on communication."
Despite Khloe's wise words, Savas claimed that the relationship-talk seemed "middle school."
"Why did he say it?" Oguz inquired. "That's like some perfect love story."
"No love is perfect, but your communication can be," Haqq wisely retorted.
Watch the candid conversation play out in the bonus scene above.
