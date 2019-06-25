by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Jun. 25, 2019 5:00 AM
The Kardashian-Jenners are rallying around Khloe Kardashian ahead of her birthday.
Since the Revenge Body star's birthday is right around the corner, her loved ones have recorded special messages to commemorate the big day. These shout outs and other words from loved ones will air throughout Khloe's Pop-Up Birthday special on Thursday, Jun. 27 between 8 and 11 p.m. The pop-up special will follow E!'s all-day marathon of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami and Kourtney & Kim Take Miami.
Thankfully, E! has dropped a few of the video messages early—and they are beyond heartwarming. For starters, Kim Kardashian kicked off the well wishes by declaring that Khloe was her "favorite sister."
"Happy birthday to my favorite sister Khloe! In honor of your birthday, I cut my hair just like your favorite hairstyle," the mother of four noted in the video above. "God, I have so many memories with you. There really isn't a particular favorite, just because every moment I'm with you is a favorite."
Before signing off, Kanye West's wife added that she hoped Khloe's next year would be "happy, healthy, fully of love" and "drama free."
"No more bulls--t! Just fun and carefree," the KKW Beauty boss declared. "Seriously, stress free. That's all I want for you. I love you!"
Kim wasn't the only Kardashian to make a shout out. In fact, older sister Kourtney Kardashian also had kind words to share.
"Happy Birthday, Khloe! I'm so thankful that I've had you as my soulmate for…I don't remember you until you were 16," the Poosh founder quipped. "But, starting at 16, you became the Thelma to my Louise, the Suzanne to my Jane, the Ethel to my Lucy—you could be Lucy—and the peanut butter to my jelly. I could go on and on and on, my little sprinkle on my cupcake!"
Now that's sisterly devotion. Speaking of sisters, Kylie Jenner went on to call Khloe "a bright light" in her recording for the Good American boss.
"There will never be another you! You truly are so special," the lip kit mogul gushed. "I look up to you so much. I've looked up to you all my life and I still do."
What kind words. Still, the best shout out had no words at all as Pierre the Mime pulled out all the stops for his bit.
For all of this and more, be sure to watch the video above!
