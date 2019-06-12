Picture your dermatologist...if your dermatologist had psychic intuition!

Alternatively, get a load of Anthony William in this very intriguing clip from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, wherein the seasoned medical medium gets acquainted with Kim Kardashianand Kourtney Kardashian over the course of a bizarrely intuitive (or maybe more than that?) first-time client reading.

"Are you a real medium?" Kim asks before the consult gets going, to which he confidently replies, "Yeah. I'm the medical medium. I've been doing this forever, since I was a kid."

Though her older sister is there for moral support, it's the KKW Beauty founder who reached out to Anthony via Instagram after his services were recommended to her by a couple of loved ones. As she explains shortly after introductions, Kim's been struggling with "really, really, really bad psoriasis flare-ups lately" and is looking for some reprieve. She's open to unearthly remedies too, so long as they work.