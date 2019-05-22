by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., May. 22, 2019 9:00 AM
Housing unexpected guests is hard, even family.
So you can probably see where Kendall Jenner's coming from in this clip from Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which finds her soliciting Kris Jenner's counsel regarding the model's new roommate situation and what to do about it. Audiences who watched KUWTK's most recent episode know the KarJenners evacuated their respective homes to stay safe during the wildfires that burned through L.A. County last November.
This week, the evacuation mandate has been lifted. But Kourtney Kardashian still wants to stay put—at Kendall's house.
"I'm a little annoyed about something," the Formawell Beauty face tells Kris over the phone, explaining that Kourt's been living with her since the fires broke out. Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick are there too, sharing the master bed with mom and auntie.
Continuing, Kendall says she's always happy to help and loves hanging out with her sister, but admits "she's overstaying her welcome a bit."
"Oh boy," Kris replies, acknowledging that her daughter must be "exhausted" from all the slumber parties. Her advice? "You just have to say, 'Kourtney, I love you. But I need you to move back home.'"
Those who've been in Kendall's place before understand her mom's very logical solution is a lot easier said than done, especially if you're not a fan of confrontation.
"I hate confrontation, I really do. So, asking for her to leave makes me nervous," Kendall tells the KUWTK camera. "But I'm getting to the point where I have to have a conversation with her."
Think she'll go through with it? See Kendall's vent session to Kris play out in the clip above!
