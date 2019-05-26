by Emily Mae Czachor | Sun., May. 26, 2019 4:00 AM
Scott Disick is a family man!
Kourtney Kardashian's ex takes fatherhood to the next level pretty often; anyone who's perused his Instagram feed, to pretty much any extent, over the last few years knows that. Whether he's twinning with 6-year-old Penelope Disick, kicking back on vacation with 9-year-old Mason or messing around with 4-year-old Reign, Scott takes his job as a parent very seriously and is clearly enjoying the ride in the meanwhile.
So, in honor of Scott's birthday (the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turns 36 on Sunday, May 26) consider celebrating the way the Lord himself might: with his precious family! Take a few minutes to appreciate Scott and Kourtney's exceedingly heartwarming family album in honor of his 36th birthday.
Note the group's matching PJs—and feel free to fawn over their tangible bond, too—in the photo collection below!
"Yes yall it's me reigny," Scott shared.
Instagram/Scott Disick
Scott Disick gave his Instagram followers a peek into what looks like an equal-parts fun and relaxing father-son moment between himself and his oldest, 9-year-old Mason Disick. "my love," Scott captioned the photo with a heart eye emoji.
Instagram/Scott Disick
"All the way up with my little reign," wrote Scott, captioning a goofy snapshot of himself and Reign Disick—his and Kourtney Kardashian's youngest—saying hello to the camera during a cozy looking plane ride.
Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
"good morning," Kourtney captioned this adorable photo, which pictures the mom of three hanging out in bed with her two younger kids, Reign and Penelope Disick. A good morning indeed!
Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney shared this sweet picture of Penelope balancing Khloe Kardashian's daughter in her lap on True Thompson's first birthday.
Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
"CEO of @poosh," wrote Kourtney, captioning this adorable personality pic featuring her daughter Penelope front and center.
Instagram/Scott Disick
Scott shared a sweet snap of Reign hanging out on Dad's couch one Saturday in March. "Peace and ❤️ from Reigny," he captioned the photo on Instagram.
Instagram/Scott Disick
Scott also spent some quality time with his daughter Penelope recently. Captioning a photo of the 6-year-old sporting a pair of pink cowgirl boots and a huge grin, he wrote, "My little dumpling �� ❤️."
Instagram/Scott Disick
Scott and Penelope look extra related posing side-by-side in matching sweatsuits.
Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney and Reign enjoy a (slightly belated) white Christmas. "What a night ✨," Kourtney wrote, captioning a photo series shared to Instagram Dec. 26.
Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney's Instagram caption basically said it all.
Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney and Reign took Cabo!
The Kardashian-Disick clan had a Thanksgiving sleepover this year, because they know how to do holidays right.
Kourtney and Scott goofed off while in Bali with their wild bunch in November.
Scott hung out with his two oldest kids and his niece, North, in October at the beach and they looked like they had a blast.
Halloween 2018 was all about Austin Powers for Kourtney and her ride or die, Mason, who was Dr. Evil.
"Soul mate," Scott captioned this snap with his eldest son, Mason.
Scott hung out with his OG son, Mason, while on vacation this summer.
Over the summer, Kourtney bonded with her No. 1 gal, Penelope, while boating around Italy and we're officially jealous.
Come on, could these two be any cuter?
While in Italy, Kourtney made sure she had some daily gelato time in with her eldest son, Mason.
Scott and Reign shared a sweet moment together in this photo and it's freaking adorable.
Kourtney took a minute to show Mickey Mouse some love during a family trip to Disneyland.
In May, Scott took his three amigos to St. Barts and they were all about the fun.
Mason and Scott took to the sea during their family vacay this past year and as you can see they were too cool for school.
You can't go on a family trip with Scott and not fly in style.
Be still our hearts!
What's better than working out? Working out with your kiddos, duh.
Penelope can't stop her mom from giving her kisses, no matter how old she gets.
One year, Reign and Mason celebrated their joint birthdays with a Fast & Furious bash and we're so in on this party theme.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
In 2017, the Kardashian family posted bits and pieces of their Christmas card throughout the month of December and this snap perfectly embodies Kourt and her kids.
Reign and Kourt snuggled up together in this snap and our hearts are so happy.
The happy family joined forces for a group Avengers costume for Halloween and it was a super (hero) hit.
"Unconditional love," Kourtney captioned this sweet snap and we couldn't have said it better ourselves.
"I thank God every morning for these three little angels who changed my heart forever. I feel incredibly blessed to be their mommy," Kourtney wrote with this photo in 2017. "Happy Mother's Day to all mothers raising our future."
"Gosh mom, staaap!" — Mason, probably.
Kourt can't help but shower her kids in kisses whenever she has the chance.
Mason enjoys a day out in the pool with none other than the Biebs! Seems like Kourtney's little man is having water loads of fun with Uncle Justin.
Kourtney loves her family costumes year after year.
RAAK/AKM-GSI
The mom of three takes her two tots to church on Easter Sunday along with members of her extended family.
Penelope and Reign are too stinking cute in this photo.
There has always been nothing but love between these three siblings.
Meet Kourtney and Scott's newest addition to the family, little Reign Disick. The KUWTK star shared this adorable first pic of her baby boy on Instagram, months after his birth.
It can't get any cuter than this. The Disick siblings along with baby North match in little onesies as they take a candid pic on the couch.
VIPix / Splash News
It's Scott's turn with the kids, and the dad of three treated his little tots out to a nice sushi dinner! True Lord Disick style.
Adorable! The Disick siblings look so peaceful as they're photographed sleeping next to each other. From this angle, the brother-sister duo look like twins!
How cute is their little family? It won't be little for too long!
Kourtney and Mason pose with fake mustaches and Thomas!
