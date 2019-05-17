North, Saint, Chicago and...

As E! News excitedly confirmed, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child last Thursday. The baby boy was born via surrogate and turned this famous group into a newfound family of six. The youngster joins his older sisters, North West, 5, and Chicago West, 1, and older brother Saint West, 3.

As has been the case with every one of the Kim and Kanye's kids, fans have been waiting with bated breath for the couple to finally reveal the little one's expectedly unique name. So, what special moniker did the A-list mom and dad come up with? Drumroll please!

May we introduce you to Psalm West?

"Beautiful Mother's Day," Kim shared on Twitter Friday afternoon with the first photo of her newborn. "With the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need."