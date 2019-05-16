Khloe Kardashian is keeping the peace for the sake of her daughter.

It's no secret the reality star and her longtime basketball beau Tristan Thompson are no longer together. Around the time of his controversy with Jordyn Woods, E! News confirmed the two had broken up. Despite their personal issues, he and Khloe have seemingly put their problems aside for the sake of their only child together, daughter True Thompson. That was particularly clear when the youngster celebrated her first birthday last month with both her mom and dad present for the special occasion.

According to an interview Kardashian gave Laura Wasser for her "Divorce Sucks!" podcast, the E! reality star doesn't want their emotions toward each other to affect their little one.

"It does f--king suck. It does and there's moments that because our personal emotions are still in there and for me, you know, Tristan and I broke up not too long ago, so it's really raw and so those emotions could be heightened at times," she told Wasser in an advance clip published by TMZ.