The stage is yours North West!

It's no secret that Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter loves to sing, dance and have some fun in front of the camera. After all, Kanye West's Sunday Services wouldn't be the same without a cameo from Nori.

But in a new Instagram video, Kim documented her child's latest project that will really make you smile from ear to ear.

While holding a guitar in a country-inspired outfit, North created her very own music video to Lil Nas X's hit song with Billy Ray Cyrus called "Old Town Road."

Maybe it's the cowboy hat. Perhaps it's the priceless facial expressions. Or could it be the dance moves that will totally be replicated on our next Friday night out?