When it came to kids, Kim Kardashian had her heart set on having several.

"I always wanted about six," she told Ellen DeGeneres back in January 2014, seven months after giving birth to daughter North West, her first child with future husband Kanye West. "After having her, I would have a million," she continued before noting, "the pregnancy—I wouldn't really wish that upon anyone."

As she shared with the daytime talk show host, "It's all worth it in the end, so I would definitely suffer through that, but pregnancy was not a good experience for me."

In pursuit of her dream family, Kardashian was once again expecting in 2015, happy news following some fertility struggles. However, as Kim had predicted, her pregnancy troubles continued as she battled weight gain, a "high-risk delivery," resulting anxiety and a painful procedure to turn her baby, who was breech, around in the womb two weeks ahead of his birth.