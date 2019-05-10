Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., May. 10, 2019 6:14 AM
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Moms say the darnedest things. Fortunately, we now have the texts to prove it.
In honor of Mother's Day, Jimmy Kimmel rounded up a few of your favorite celebrities and had them do entertaining readings of texts their mothers have sent them. From Pinkto Josh Groban, David Harbour to the Kardashian sisters, it seems Hollywood's brightest are not immune to the misspelled, hilarious and downright bizarre messages moms send their children.
The Stranger Things star's mama just wanted some free swag. "Love you lots—will you send me anything you can find for free?" his mom wrote to him. "Thank you so much. Thank you. Pens. Key chains. Are you having fun? Love you. Love you. Mom."
Unfortunately for her, Harbour confirmed he did not send her anything.
Meanwhile, over on Kourtney Kardashian's phone, Kris Jenner invited her for dinner a whopping three times. "I still didn't respond," Kourt told sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. "I just forget." Answer your mom, Kourt!
Kiernan Shipka's mom was impressed with Jared Leto. "Jared Leto is 47. I'm going vegan," she wrote to her famous daughter. "I'll go vegan with you mom," Shipka said on camera. "I love Jared Leto, too."
For Pink's mama, the focus was on vaping. "So I survived my first dose. Should I take it twice daily? How long before I should see results or need to increase dose?" she asked the songstress. "Bring vape dose to Florida. From your stoner mom."
For more wild celebrity mom texts, check out the Jimmy Kimmel Live! clip above!
"Excited" Kris Jenner Declares Herself Ariana Grande's New "Video Hoe" Before Filming "Thank U, Next"
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?