by Lena Grossman | Wed., May. 8, 2019 5:11 PM
Kim Kardashian turned heads at the 2019 Met Gala on Monday with her look described as a "California girl stepping out of the ocean."
Well, she sure did live up to that description.
The KKW Beauty owner arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the annual gala, whose theme this year was "Camp: Notes on Fashion." Kim wore a body-hugging nude dress designed by Thierry Mugler, which apparently took eight months to make. She wore her hair down in some loose waves which, along with her makeup, truly exuded a "California girl stepping out of the ocean" vibe.
E! News got a behind-the-scenes look with Kim's hairstylist Chris Appleton who explained the steps and what products he used. Now, anyone can channel their inner Kim and her stunning Met Gala look.
According to Appleton, it's pretty imperative that the styling is done on already wet hair. Then, products can be added and styled with a diffuser.
Kim's makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic explained to E! News on Monday how he achieved her "wet" look.
He told us, "For this look, we wanted Kim to appear wet, making it seem as if she just walked out of a body of water."
Dedivanovic said that he used a number of Tatcha products, including Luminous Lifting Masks, Dewy Skin Cream, Violet C Brightening Serum, Dewy Skin Mist, Rice Polish and Silk Canvas primer to start. For the actual makeup itself, he turned to Kim's own makeup line and used KKW Beauty.
Her lip liner hasn't even gone public yet. He did her lips with the "new KKW Beauty Creme Lip Liner in 1.5," and that will be released on May 10.
Theo Wargo/WireImage
Kim made her jaunt up the pink carpet look rather effortless, however it turns out that actually fitting into her dress was anything but easy. The lawyer-in-training explained to Vogue in a video that her dress required three people to help tie the corset. The Thierry Mugler dress was so tight on her she blatantly admitted she "won't be able to pee for about four hours."
"Okay, so Anna [Wintour], if I don't sit down for dinner, now you know why," she joked to the magazine.
The dress itself was representative of her close relationship with the designer. Kim told E! News' Zuri Hall on the carpet before the gala that her special dress was "the first time in 20 years that Mr. Mugler has designed for the House of Thierry Mugler."
She called wearing his design "such an honor."
This is hardly the first time she's modeled Mugler's dresses. In February, she traveled to Montreal for an event at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts for a special dinner in honor of Mugler, whom the museum was honoring with a special exhibition. Kim wore a number of his dresses and even looked like a Greek goddess in one of them.
While Kim's Met Gala was one to remember, she got called out by many people on social media for how small her waist looked. Kim's personal trainer Melisa Alcantara defended her client on Instagram and praised Kim for how hard she works every day.
"To make things clear 1. This dress is corseted BUT 2. Kim trains her ass off 6 days a f--king week, she wakes up early AF and is dedicated," Alcantara wrote.
She continued, "3. I paved the road for her but SHE did the work! MOST IMPORTANTLY I don't give s--t about your opinions on her body, if you think [it's] fake or not! I see her every morning, I see her train and I see her sweat and I see all the work she does outside the gym and THAT is commendable!"
Kim's Met Gala gown wasn't her only look of the evening. She hosted a star-studded after-party at Up&Down in New York and attendees included her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Tracee Ellis Ross, Gigi Hadid, Trevor Noah, Michael B. Jordan and Winnie Harlow.
Check out the photos below to get an inside look at the after-party!
Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
All supermodels are welcome at this after-party sponsored by Kurvana at Up&Down in New York City.
Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
The party don't start until these sisters walk in!
Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and model meet up inside Up&Down for a party that lasted well into the morning.
Article continues below
Vikram Valluri/BFA.com
The hostess with the mostess cuddles up next to her husband inside the A-list party featuring McDonalds' world-famous french fries.
Vikram Valluri/BFA.com
How you doin', power couple? The new parents enjoy an evening out after the 2019 Met Gala
Vikram Valluri/BFA.com
Oh yes, it's ladies night and these two Hollywood stars are ready to party!
Article continues below
Vikram Valluri/BFA.com
Keeping up with the reality star's looks in New York City has never been harder on a star-studded night like today.
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Date night done right! After rocking the red carpet, the Hollywood couple can't help but stop by Kim Kardashian's star-studded event.
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Turn down for what?! The Hollywood actor and DJ opts for a more casual outfit for his late night out in the Big Apple.
Article continues below
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Girls just want to have fun—especially on New York's biggest night for fashion.
Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
Did these two have a good time at the party? Perhaps their faces says it all.
Madison McGaw, Angela Pham, & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
"This Camp theme deserves two looks," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted before showcasing her second outfit of the night.
Article continues below
Kendall Jenner documented her BFF dancing up a storm inside UP&Down.
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
You just never know who you'll run into inside Kim Kardashian's bash!
Check out the video above to get the details on Kim's wet hair look.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?