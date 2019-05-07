When it comes to fashion, Kim Kardashian is always committed.

Case in point: She sacrificed sitting, peeing and breathing (kinda) in order to squeeze herself into her 2019 Met Gala ensemble. In fact, it took a team of three (!!!) to lace up her corset that completely cinched her waist. They also literally dressed her into her skin-tight gown, because there was no way she could do that on her own.

"Okay, so Anna [Wintour], if I don't sit down for dinner, now you know why," the reality TV star said, almost out of breath, in a behind-the-scenes video for Vogue where she donned her corset and tights. "I'll be walking around, mingling, talking, but I cannot hardly sit."

Later in the video, the KKW Beauty founder explained that she wouldn't be able to pee either. "Wish me luck, I won't be able to pee for about four hours," she said while getting dolled up for the big night. "We're coming up with a plan for what we do in case of an emergency."