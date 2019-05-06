As Kim Kardashian gets ready for the 2019 Met Gala, she's taking a walk down memory lane!

On the First Monday in May, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter to share her experiences of the larger-than-life event.

And while many would assume she would feel nothing but confidence (this is Kim K we're talking about, after all!), she revealed that hasn't always been the case. Especially the first year she went, which she attended with husband, Kanye West.

"Year 1- 2013 Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy. I was Kanye's plus one & so nervous," she confessed, alongside a photo of her wearing that infamous rose-printed dress while she was pregnant with North West. "I didn't know anyone & I'm sure no one wanted me there lol. I did my own lipstick & the color is so off. I went home & cried after of insecurity but this is one of my fave looks now."

However, for her, everything changed in 2014.