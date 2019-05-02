Oh baby, baby!

Kendall Jenner revealed she goes "in and out of phases" when it comes to wanting children. Currently, she's the odd ball in her family, as her brother Rob Kardashian and her sisters—Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jennerall have kids.

"I go in and out of phases," she told E! News' Zuri Hall about getting baby fever. "Some days, I'll be there and I'll be like, 'Omg, I think it's happening. I think I have the fever.'"

However, for the most part, the 23-year-old supermodel admitted children can be "too much" for her. "Most days, I'm like, 'This is too much.' It's a lot to be able to play with them," she said with a slight laugh. "I'll just be like, 'go to your mom.'"

Just last week, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star joked that if pregnancy was in the air, she didn't' want to catch it.