Scott Disick believes in Khloe Kardashian's artistic eye, but does a fine art appraiser agree?

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian's ex brings some of Khloe's artwork to a gallery for an appraisal. As Scott and Khloe once tricked Kris Jenner into believing that Kardashian's works were legit, Disick decides to seek out expert Michael Goodman's opinion.

"I wanted to find out, specifically, how much some pieces of art are worth that I have," the father of three explains to Michael.

Without informing Goodman that Khloe is responsible for the pieces, Scott notes that the artist's hands "are pretty similar to God's." Although Khloe previously urged Scott not to bring "The Kourt" painting, he reveals he decided to bring it since he believes in the artwork.

"In my eyes, everything she's made is amazing. So, I feel like it's gotta be worth something," Lord Disick further adds in a confessional.