As the Kardashian-West family prepares to get a bit bigger, it was time to celebrate.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their fourth child together, a baby boy via surrogate. On Saturday, Kim hosted a CBD and meditation-themed baby shower at her home.

"I thought it was kind of ridiculous to have a fourth baby shower. But I thought I'm freaking the fuck out having a fourth kid," Kim said at the bash, as her 5-year-old daughter North West appeared beside her. "So, because I'm freaking out and the baby is coming in, like, two weeks, I thought what better way to celebrate than to have a little CBD."

CBD is a cannabis derivative and is said to ease anxiety and other ailments without getting the user high. At the party, guests lounged on mats outside, enjoyed a sound bath, made CBD-enfused body oils and bath salts, as well as flower arrangements.

"It'll only be 10 minutes, but I thought it would be, like, cool for us to do...zen out on a Saturday," Kim said. "So have a puff or put on some oil."