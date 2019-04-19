by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Apr. 19, 2019 11:10 AM
Come one, come all to Kourtney Kardashian's birthday bash!
While some like to keep their parties intimate and small, this Keeping Up With the Kardashians star decided to bring a famous ex to her star-studded celebration.
Fans spotted Younes Bendjima posting from Kourtney's party on social media. And guess what? He wasn't the only ex in attendance.
"Kourtney invited all of her exes to the party including Scott Disick—who brought Sofia Richie—and Younes Bendjima," a source shared with E! News. "Kourtney and Younes have been on good terms recently and have been texting here and there. He's reached out several times since they split to check in."
Our insider added, "Kourtney thought it would be nice to have him around and wanted to see him, so she invited him."
We're told the two were definitely talking and hanging out during the night. In fact, they even had a drink together at one point.
"You could tell Younes is still smitten over Kourtney and wants her back," our source shared. "Kourtney wasn't overly flirty but she was smiling and laughing with him and they were both having a good time."
For those who weren't lucky enough to score an invite, E! News has all the details on the star-studded bash that included Paris Hilton, French Montana, Luka Sabbat, Shanina Shaik and more.
We're told partygoers experienced a DJ and a symphony band that played music late into the night. Guests could order drinks or customize their own Don Julio bottle. And yes, Robin Thicke casually performed with Sia.
"Kourtney invited anyone and everyone who has ever been a part of her life and wanted it to be a huge party," our source explained. "Kourtney was really excited about Robin performing at her party. She kept telling everyone it was her favorite moment."
Earlier in the day, the birthday girl headed to Venice, Calif., where she had a meal at Gjelina and went bike riding with friends including Larsa Pippen and Simon Huck. She also shared a variety of gifts on Instagram Stories from her famous friends.
Happy birthday, Kourtney!
