BRAND NEW
SUNDAYS, 9e|6p
EXCLUSIVE!

Can Kendall & Kylie Jenner Help Kris "Relax" and "Breathe for a Minute" Amid MJ's Health Struggles?

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Apr. 17, 2019 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are stepping up.

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the youngest Jenners grab lunch with mom Kris Jenner. However, this isn't any ordinary meal out as the Jenner girls reveal they're ready to take on more familial responsibility.

Specifically, Kendall and Kylie inform Kris that she isn't alone when it comes to taking care of grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon.

"I'm at lunch with mom and Kylie," the supermodel says to her grandmother on the phone. "I just wanted to call you and tell you that Kylie and I took my mom so she could relax and that if you need anything you can text me and Kylie, 'cause we're with her."

This grown-up move by Kendall and Kylie clearly moves the famed momager as she's left speechless during the phone call.

Photos

Kendall Jenner's Best Looks

While Kris defends that she needs "to be on-call," Kendall informs the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch that she isn't alone in this.

"So, Kylie and I have been talking," the runway maven further adds. "And, we decided that we will trade you MJ duties so that you can have more free time."

Understandably, it's hard for Kris to relinquish control as she's been concerned about MJ's health. Per Kylie, she and Kendall hope this break will allow Kris to "think about herself for once."

"I mean, I'm not gonna lie. It would be really great to have a little bit of support in that area," Kris comments.

After her daughters agree to visit MJ more, Kris admits this break will let her "breathe for a minute."

Watch the supportive meal for yourself in the clip above.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Kylie Jenner , Kendall Jenner , Kris Jenner , Family , Apple News , Exclusives , Kardashian News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Awww! Kris Jenner's Daughters Pitch In to Care for MJ

Kourtney Kardashian, amfAR Gala New York 2019

See How Birthday Girl Kourtney Kardashian Has Grown Up Over the Years, From Cute Kid to Mogul Mommy!

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Reveals Her Style Icon and You Won't Believe Who It Is

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick

Check Out Kourtney Kardashian's Sweetest Family Photos Ahead of the KUWTK Star's Birthday

Kim Kardashian

Here's How Kim Kardashian Is Preparing to Become a Lawyer

Kourtney Kardashian, amfAR Gala New York 2019

Strike a Pose! Celebrate Kourtney Kardashian's Upcoming Birthday by Taking a Peek at Her Best Looks

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why She Changed Up Her Hair Style Again

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.