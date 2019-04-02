BRAND NEW
SUNDAYS, 9e|6p

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Honest About Her Not-So-Perfect Beauty Routine

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Apr. 2, 2019 10:11 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kourtney Kardashian, amfAR Gala New York 2019

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

When it comes to a healthy lifestyle, Kourtney Kardashian is all about that organic life.

From the kitchen to the dinner table, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is careful about what she puts into her family's body.

At the same time, she's also very aware of the ingredients used in beauty products.

"I try to use all natural beauty products," she explained to Vogue when celebrating the launch of her new site Poosh.

At the same time, the mother-of-three is honest in the fact that not everything in her kit is 100 percent organic. "It's all about living your best life and embracing the fact that it's not perfect," she shared with the publication. "I'm only human."

Photos

Growing Up Kardashian: Kourtney Kardashian

As for whether or not she will follow in the footsteps of her sisters by launching beauty and makeup lines, Kourtney simply said," I can't say!" Hmmmm.

When checking out the new Poosh site, fans can explore a variety of topics including fitness, beauty, décor, entertaining and more. In fact, there are already posts dedicated to "clean mascaras" and "non-toxic SPFs for Face and Body."

Poosh readers were quick to find out the site isn't just articles and guides. There's also video content that may just feature a few famous faces.

On Tuesday morning, Kourtney sat down with momager Kris Jenner to get some tips on how to be a boss. As you likely could have guessed, the days are nonstop and always fly by.

"Like our entire family, we prepare for a very long day," Kris shared with her daughter. "I'll get up at 4:30 or 5 in the morning and have coffee, check my emails really quick, hop on the treadmill, turn on the news, get caught up on what's going on…and I'm prepared mentally, emotionally and physically to tackle the day."

"As human beings, we thrive on a routine," Kris continued. "I think routines are very important to have."

To learn more about Kourtney's new business venture, visit Poosh online now.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kourtney Kardashian , Kardashians , Kardashian News , Kris Jenner , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News

Khloe Forces Single Kourtney Kardashian to Have Fun...Or Else!

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Kim Kardashian Reveals on Jimmy Kimmel Live How She Chooses Baby Names

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are in a ''Really Good Place'' After Family Vacation With Baby Stormi

Scott Disick Takes MJ on an Adorable High Tea Date

Kim Kardashian Shows Kylie Jenner Baby No. 4's Ultrasound

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1601

See Kim Kardashian Sit Down With Kanye West's Estranged Friend After Twitter Beef on KUWTK

Is Kim Kardashian Ready to Move to Chicago?

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.