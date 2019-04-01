Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott "are in a really good place" after heating things up in Punta Mita, Mexico.

Since the "Sicko Mode" rapper is currently on break from his Astroworld tour, he spent time with his "girl" and 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, on their tropical vacation. The two lovebirds appeared to enjoy their romantic getaway, so much so, that a source tells E! News they have "mended their relationship."

"Kylie and Travis have mended their relationship and are in a really good place now," the insider reveals. "They truly needed this vacation and alone time with one another."

The famous couple spent "a lot of time" together "to talk things over" and were able to "relax" on their family trip.

In fact, the source says Kylie is even more smitten with her 27-year-old beau. "Every time Kylie see's Travis interacting with Stormi and being a great father, she falls in love with him even more."