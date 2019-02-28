Tough times ahead.

A new promo for season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians previews some rough waters ahead for the famous family when the show returns on Mar. 31.

"It's really hard to regain trust," Khloe Kardashian, who was recently rocked by an alleged cheating scandal between Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods, says in the just-released clip. "Your one stupid weekend, you just demolish a relationship."

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian is over the drama. "It's a full-time job warding off the negative people," Kim says before telling husband Kanye West, "I'm not going to be nice."

And it sounds like Kendall Jenner has some beef with one of her family members. "Kendall's like very uptight," Kourtney Kardashian says.

"You did some not-cool things," Kendall adds. "I just wanna be like alone."