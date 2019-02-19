It's the end of the road for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson10 months after welcoming their daughter.

E! News confirmed on Tuesday that the couple split up right around the same time that rumors began swirling of another case of alleged infidelity involving the NBA player. He was reportedly seen at a party getting cozy with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

While Khloe has yet to make a public statement about the split, she commented on an Instagram post about their breakup with a slew of yelling emojis. Her close friend Larsa Pippen added, "Amen!!" and Malika Haqq wrote, "STRONG FACTS!"

Before this happened, however, Tristan posted then immediately deleted a tweet about the allegations. He wrote, "FAKE NEWS" and took it down a few moments later.

Tristan was embroiled in a cheating scandal in April, right before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True ThompsonThe Good American founder and her family were "heartbroken" about the reports that he cheated, and it became a focal point during a few episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.