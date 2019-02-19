Kylie Jenner is authentically herself, fillers and all.

The business mogul and E! reality star sets the record straight on what she has (and hasn't) done to cosmetically enhance her figure in the latest issue of PAPER magazine. Kylie also responds to rampant rumors that she and boyfriend Travis Scott are finally engaged, and touches on the realities of being a "young mom."

On the topic of her alleged plastic surgery procedures, Jenner tells PAPER that people underestimate the power of hair, makeup and filler.

"People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false," the 21-year-old says. "I'm terrified. I would never."

Claims that Kylie underwent reconstructive surgery on her jaw and cheeks first surfaced in her teens, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians fixture has always been quick to shut down such a possibility. "It's fillers," she says of her signature look. "I'm not denying that."