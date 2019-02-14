SEASON PREMIERE
Kendall Jenner Reveals Why She Missed Niece Stormi Webster's 1st Birthday Party

by Brett Malec | Thu., Feb. 14, 2019 5:38 PM

Stormi World was missing one busy Kardashian-Jenner family member.

In this exclusive sneak peek at Kendall Jenner's appearance on Thursday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the super model opens up about why she had to miss niece Stormi Webster's extravagant first birthday party last weekend, which was thrown by her parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

"Your sister had a birthday party for Stormi, [who] turned one, and she went all out," host Jimmy Fallon says in the clip while holding up a pic of a giant inflatable Stormi head. "Did you go to it?"

"No, I was so upset," Kendall admits. "So it was supposed to happen on her actual birthday I'm pretty sure on the first and it rained and everything kind of got postponed so it didn't happen until I was out of town, which was very unfortunate because I would have loved to go and it looked really amazing. She really went all-out."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star did have a little laugh about how over-the-top Kylie and Travis went for their baby girl.

"I said something to her, I was like, 'You know she's one? Like, I don't know if she's gonna remember this. Like, I love you for the effort but...'" Kendall joked to Jimmy.

"She was like, 'I really don't care. I just really want to do it,'" Kendall says. "I was like, 'You now what? More power to you.'"

Kendall did get to be their virtually at least. "My mom, she like FaceTimed me right before, before everyone got there, I was literally on FaceTime for, I'm not kidding, 45 minutes to an hour," she dished. "It was so much stuff she had to show me."

Hear Kendall sound off on Stormi's birthday in the exclusive clip above!

Don't miss Kendall's full Tonight Show interview tonight at 11:35 p.m. on NBC!

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

