by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Feb. 7, 2019 6:21 PM
Someone's feeling zen!
In this exclusive clip from Kim Kardashian's Thursday night appearance on The Tonight Show, the KKW Beauty boss reveals why she isn't stressing about the arrival of her fourth child. As you surely know, the longtime E! personality confirmed that she and husband Kanye West are expecting a fourth child via surrogacy during her January 14 visit to Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live.
"I heard that parents of four are the most enlightened and calm of all parents," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star notes to Jimmy Fallon. "The most calm, yes. Yes, I heard that!"
Understandably, Kim's calm take stuns the late night personality as he finds himself "stressed out" by his own two children, whom he has with wife Nancy Juvonen. Specifically, Jimmy defends "that you just don't sleep anymore…ever."
Of course, the Kardashian-West matriarch has sympathy for Fallon as she recalls the growing pains she faced when first expanding her brood.
"I felt the huge change—from 1 to 2 felt like 1 to 20," Kim confesses. "That was harder than 2 to 3, for me!"
In fact, Kim expects being a mom of four to be "really even."
"Right now, it's like me with two always and Kanye just has one," Kris Jenner's daughter quips. "So he's just like still living his life and I'm, ya know."
For the baby no. 4 talk and more, be sure to take a look at the exclusive clip above! Also, don't forget to catch Kim's full Tonight Show sit-down tonight at 11:35 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
