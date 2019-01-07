Baby it's so cute outside!

If you're sick of the freezing temperatures, wet roads and oversized heated blankets, we have just the photo that could make it all worth it.

On Monday afternoon, Khloe Kardashian kicked off a brand-new week by posting a fresh pic with True Thompson.

Let's just say their matching outfits will have you appreciating the winter season all over again.

"Mommy and Baby True," Khloe wrote on Instagram as she posed with her baby in a metallic lilac dress. As for True, she looked nice and cozy in her MOLO dena sweatshirt and sona sweatpants.

"Just give me one cheek," Kourtney Kardashian wrote in the comments section after admiring the latest mommy-daughter shot.