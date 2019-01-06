Chicago West Adorably Dances Along to Kanye West's Sunday Service Rehearsal

Kanye West's biggest pint-sized fan is not too far away. In fact, she's walking!

That's right—we're talking about his youngest child, 11-month-old Chicago West. The adorable little one joined mom Kim Kardashian and dad Kanye for Sunday rehearsal, where the Grammy-winning rapper was working on something new. 

According to the makeup mogul, they were all present for Sunday Service rehearsal featuring some of the "Lift Yourself" star's music. The reality star shared footage of the rehearsal on social media as she watched a choir perform the songs with Kanye and Kid Cudi joining in at times for tracks like "Reborn' and "I Wonder." While the specifics of the service remain unclear, the music hit quite a note with fans watching from home. 

As one fan tweeted, "In case anyone needs a little joy this morning there's basically a full gospel service on @KimKardashian's IG story right now complete with little kid chatter and smiling kanye."

In between clips posted to Kim's Instagram Story, Saint West and Chicago West could be spotted in front of the camera and heard behind it as they watched along with their famous mom. 

Perhaps the sweetest sight was seeing baby Chicago getting her groove on to the music with her arms in the air as proud dad Kanye smiled at her. 

Plus, as evidenced by the footage, the famous tot is now on the move. The camera captured her take a few steps as she walked back toward the camera. 

Meanwhile, mama Kim was having just as great of a time. 

"Just hearing music as our Sunday Service was super inspiring," she tweeted. "See you next Sunday."

