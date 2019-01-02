There's another baby on the way in the Kardashian family.

After a blockbuster 2018 filled with little ones for the famous siblings, sources confirmed to E! News that Kim Kardashianand Kanye West are expecting another baby via surrogate.

The little one will mark the famous couple's fourth child together, joining big sisters North West, 5, and Chicago West, 11 months, and older brother Saint West, 3.

While the celebrity pair has not publicly addressed the rapid news of their upcoming baby and their reps declined to comment, a source told E! News, "The surrogate is well into the pregnancy."

According to the insider, the couple is having their second boy. "She is due in May and everything looks good. Kim and Kanye have known for awhile and are very excited," the source said. "They had one male embryo left and are thrilled it has worked out."