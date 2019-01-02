The Kardashian clan is about to get a little bigger, according to reports.

Multiple outlets reported Wednesday that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their fourth child via surrogate.

While Us Weekly initially reported the two are expecting a boy, E! News has not independently confirmed the child's sex.

E! News has also reached out to Kanye and Kim's reps for comment.

Rumors of the couple's plans for a fourth child have been spreading for about a year. While Kim initially shut down the reports, she later seemed more open to expanding her family.

"But I've been really open about it and talked about it on our show, so...I don't know," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told E! News in August. "We start filming season 16 next week. So if I think about it more and it's gonna happen, you'll definitely see it on the show. But, as of now, no."

However, she said if the couple were to grow their family, a fourth child would be their last.

"I don't think I could handle more than that," she told Elle. "My time is spread really thin. And I think it's important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids."

This isn't the first time Kim and Kanye have hired a surrogate to carry their child. As fans will recall, the two welcomed their third child, Chicago West, via surrogate in January 2018. A doctor had recommended that the parents use a gestational carrier after Kim suffered from placenta accreta during the deliveries of her first two children, North West and Saint West.