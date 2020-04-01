This is our type of interview!

Saweetie is one to watch in the entertainment industry. From releasing her hitmaker "My Type" to her wholesome (and viral) reaction while meeting Beyoncé, the 26-year-old rapper has quickly become everyone's favorite.

However, the rising star knows all too well what it's like to overwork yourself in a world that never sleeps.

For her, it's all about finding balance and saying "no a lot" to projects that don't feel right. If anything, there's no need to burn yourself out when you're just getting started!

"I say no a lot and I turn down a lot of money," she told host Justin Sylvester, exclusively on E!'s digital series Just the Sip. "When you spread yourself too thin—what you're hired for or what you're paid to do—you're not able to give your all."

"So then, it kind of defeats the purpose," she added.