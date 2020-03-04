"Save room for us"... that's all Tinashe is asking for.

2020 is already proving to be one for the books for the 27-year-old star, who is getting ready to kickoff her highly-anticipated Tour For You tour in April.

But before she hits the stage to perform her latest tunes, the "All Hands on Deck" songstress recently sat down with host Justin Sylvester on E!'s digital series Just the Sip to chat about everything from her music evolution to her Ben Simmons breakup to being pitted against almost every "black woman" in the industry.

As Tinashe put it during her interview, "This is getting really deep right now."

While the songstress spoke about the difficult period in her career, where she had to "pause" on everything and start with a "clean slate," she also touched on one of the more challenging things she experienced. She opened up about being compared to other female R&B artists.