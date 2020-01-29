by Nicole Renna | Wed., Jan. 29, 2020 2:31 PM
Here's the tea we're sipping this week on Just the Sip The Podcast:
Justin Sylvester chats with longtime friend and The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards. Sylvester reveals he worked as Richards assistant on Season 1 of filming RHOBH and dishes on pretending her daughter Portia was his own. Richards talks about being obsessed with her husband, Los Angeles real estate agent Mauricio Umansky, and raising her four daughters. Richards gets vulnerable and reveals her struggle with crippling anxiety and panic attacks. It was only after Season 1 of filming RHOBH that the reality star realized that her life would change forever. Richard discusses where her friendship stands with Lisa Vanderpump and so much more! Take a listen.
Every Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.
