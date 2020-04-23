A life-changing experience.

You wouldn't be know it just by looking at him, but mere weeks ago, Todd Chrisley was hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus—an experience that he said has given him "a whole different perspective on life."

On an In The Room Instagram Live with E!'s Jason Kennedy, the Chrisley Knows Best star revealed that while he's been recovering, he had an "epiphany" that inspired him to express his gratitude to his wife, Julie Chrisley, and change the way he sees the world.

"I've come to the realization that my life needs to be more. It needs to be about more," Todd said alongside daughter Savannah Chrisley. "And I believe that we as a family, collectively, need to be doing more for those that can't. And so it's caused me to have a whole different perspective towards life."

Todd explained that he was particularly moved by dreams he kept having while in the hospital about his late father—"I could see him holding his hand out and I kept trying to get his hand, but the closer I tried to get to his hand, the further away he would get,"—and that they brought him a strong sense of peace. He relayed this to Julie and his children, along with the notion that he no longer fears death.