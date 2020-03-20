by Allison Crist | Fri., Mar. 20, 2020 7:37 AM
Kourtney Kardashian has come a long way, and the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will reflect that.
The 40-year-old mom of three sat down with E! host Jason Kennedy on In The Room, where she wholeheartedly agreed with Jason's notion that season 18 of KUWTK is "a new season in her life."
"I feel like I've finally got to the place where I can balance being a mom and working," the Poosh founder said. "I've always done both obviously, but it used to be where I would work a lot more. So I've really shifted my focus."
Kourtney explained that she wants the time spent with her kids to be meaningful, too.
"My kids have always been my top priority, but I never had time with them after school to, you know, do their homework or go to their activities," she added. "They all really need one-on-one time with me, so making an effort to do something is time consuming. It's like my whole life."
Though Kourtney has hit her stride when it comes to juggling work and being a mom, doing so has been particularly hard for her in the past. Speaking with Jason, she admitted to "feeling just really unhappy" for a period of time.
"Like, I felt like I was on a hamster wheel," Kourtney said. "I just felt like something needed to change."
Props to Kourt for sharing a story that so many other parents can relate to!
Catch more of Kourtney and the Kardashian-Jenner clan when season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres on March 26.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 only on E!
