Does JoJo Siwa have a boyfriend?

E!'s own Jason Kennedy finds himself asking this very question in this clip from Monday's all-new In the Room. As the entertainment journalist is given a tour of Siwa's colorful home, he spots a framed photo of the YouTube star and alleged boyfriend, Elliot Brown.

"Do you care to say anything about that? Is this a guy friend, someone you're cool with, you like him, you're dating?" Kennedy inquires.

The internet sensation, who famously left North West starstruck, strategically dances around answering this question by calling him "a family friend."

"I've actually talked with him about how I was gonna answer this, 'cause I was like, 'I know it's gonna come up some time,'" the Dance Moms veteran relays. "Elliot is his name, he has been a family friend of mine for, oh gosh. I've known him since he was eight! Since I was eight."