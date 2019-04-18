MONDAY
10e|7p

Tyler Henry Goes From Hollywood Medium to Baguette Whisperer in Hilarious ASMR Video

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., Apr. 18, 2019 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Tyler Henry is practiced at spreading serenity through psychic readings, but it looks like the clairvoyant is trying out some new techniques!

The Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry star gives audiences peace of mind the old fashioned way in this highly amusing video that puts a creative spin on your run-of-mill ASMR triggers. (For anyone scratching their heads, ASMR is a popular online trend that's given rise to a whole genre of soothing audio-centric videos whose primary purpose is to relax its viewers.)

 Alongside E! personality Dani Fernandez, Tyler enthusiastically tears, plucks and scratches his way through a varied selection of props, including but not limited to: a comb, a stack of coffee filters, a sequin-bound journal and a sealed bag of salted pistachios.

"Oh my god," Tyler whispers—in accordance with traditional ASMR narrative etiquette—after Dani informs him the glittery book jacket he's been stroking "changes colors" with each swipe. "I feel like too much power has been granted to me," he adds.

Photos

Tyler Henry's Most OMG Moments on Hollywood Medium

Dani's up next with a pair of rubber-soled flip flops. As she's rubbing them together campfire-style just inches from the microphone, Tyler seems a little perplexed.

"That's a noise," he comments first. Then, after taking a second to think: "It reminds me of the song my grandmother used to sing me as a child."

Wondering which ambient sound eventually gets his heart rate down then? Tyler's response to the technicolored journal pales in comparison to his feelings about French bread and marshmallow "crispy treats", whose acoustic merits apparently get the job done for him right away.

"I'm done," he tells Dani, who's folding a marshmallow treat in half and really reveling in the chorus of snap-crackle-pops. "You've slayed me."

In hindsight though, Tyler says he'd definitely opt for bread should he find himself in the market for some innovative ASMR therapy.

"I might view bread differently now," he admits toward the video's end.

See the clairvoyant wrestle a baguette—and note his inexplicable euphoria as it's happening—in the video above!

Watch new episodes of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Mondays 10e|7p and watch full episodes at Watcheonline.ca

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Hollywood Medium , E! Shows , Tyler Henry , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Gifted

Is Your Favorite TV Show Already Canceled? Get the Scoop

Hilaria Baldwin, Kim Basinger, Ireland Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin Praises Kim Basinger as She Gets Real About Being a Stepmom

Kourtney Kardashian

Watch Kourtney Kardashian's Sisters Share Their Wildest Memories With the Birthday Girl

Kate Hudson, Baby Bump, Pregnant

Kate Hudson Reveals She's Almost at Her "Goal Weight" 6 Months After Giving Birth

Alison Brie

Alison Brie Goes Blonde: See Her New Hair

Kim Kardashian, Natalie Halcro, Olivia Pierson

This New Relatively Nat & Liv Trailer Promises Fashion, Family, Kim Kardashian & More: Watch!

Coachella, 2019 Coachella

See Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and More Stars in Behind-the-Scenes Coachella Photos

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.