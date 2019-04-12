It's no secret Tyler Henry has a gift for getting inside other peoples' heads. But ever wonder what's happening inside his own?

Dr. Drew Pinsky certainly does. The celebrity doctor—who was seriously impressed by the clairvoyant's abilities when they first met for a reading two years ago—is looking for answers to that particular question in this clip from Thursday's season finale of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.

"I'm really excited about today," Tyler tells his mom at the clip's start. She's driving him over to the Peak Brain Institute, where Dr. Drew has arranged for a comprehensive roster of neurological tests. "Ever since I met with Dr. Drew, I was curious—as was he—about what's going on scientifically with my brain," the 23-year-old medium explains, adding that the experience should be "really fascinating" since he's never done anything like this before, despite the fact that he's wanted to for more than a decade.

"I'm really just curious to see if there's any changes that go on during a reading, like, in my brain," he continues. "I know that I get physical effects, I sweat, I feel overwhelmed physically. I'll get pressures and pains. I'll be curious to see if there's any neurological component to it."