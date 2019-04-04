Tyler Henry can add "paranormal jokester" to his resume now.

Thanks to the 23-year-old clairvoyant, Karamo Brown reconnected with more than one unearthly loved one during Thursday's brand-new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry and indulged in a few laughs with them, too. After offering some closure to Queer Eye's resident culture expert via his late grandmother Cybil, Tyler sensed someone else's story trickling in from the other side.

"They're having me reference to this feeling of planning something romantic, or love-life oriented. Like, exciting, positive," the medium relayed first. "And then, there's a death."

That made sense to Karamo, who explained that the person he had in mind tried to "rush" a marriage ceremony before passing away. "The last time I saw him was, he called me and said, 'Can you please come? My partner and I, we're going to have a ceremony to get married.' And then, he was passed," the lifestyle expert remembered.