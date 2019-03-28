Fighting against the stigma.

On Thursday's all-new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, the famed clairvoyant found himself discussing mental health awareness during two celebrity readings. For starters, during a sit down with Real Housewives of Orange County stars Tamra and Eddie Judge, Tyler Henry connected with the 51-year-old's late grandmother who struggled with schizophrenia.

"There's this woman that's coming through connected to your mother," Tyler informed the California resident. "And she's like intense and adorable and lovely, but she's like the main reason why I'm here today."

Judge's mom Sandra Baker, who was watching the reading off camera, went on to confirm that the spirit was her late mother. Amid the reading, Tyler revealed that the late relative acknowledged that Sandra did a lot at a young age to care for herself and the family.

"My mother went away to an institution when I was 7," Sandra further relayed later. "So, I kind of stepped in to help take care of my dad and myself."