MONDAY
10e|7p

Tyler Henry Sees a Hot "Hookup" in Carson Kressley's Future & Now We're Blushing!

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., Mar. 20, 2019 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Tyler Henry might have a future in reverse matchmaking.

Assuming Carson Kressley takes his advice, anyway. The clairvoyant has some thoughts about Carson's next romantic endeavor in this clip from Thursday's Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, which starts with them chatting about the TV personality's love life.

"So, you're going to Florida," Tyler tells him at first. "That'll end up happening."

Sitting opposite him, Carson takes a sip of water before letting him know the vacation's already been planned. "What?! I'm going tomorrow," says the RuPaul's Drag Race judge.  

"They're having me talk about hooking…well, OK!" Tyler laughs.

"I'm gonna have a hookup in Florida!" Carson exclaims. 

"I think your hookup's awaiting you," the seasoned foreseer goes on to say. But despite his client's enthusiasm, Tyler explains this particular fling could be a bit more complicated than it's worth. 

Photos

Tyler Henry's Celebrity Clients

"I think they're bringing up this old flame," Tyler says, "This is good to keep in mind. They're talking about the Florida trip. They're having me talk about, like, romantic person partner potential thing, going back and forth. Like, do we? Do we not? Do we? Do we not? Do we? Do we not? And then they're just like, ‘No.'"

Watching their session from a monitor in the next room, Carson's friend Lenore says, "Oh good. Thank god."

"So it's just good to keep in mind, if there is the chemistry or if there's an offer, maybe 'pull back' would be the message," he finishes.

Think Carson will heed Tyler's warning? See his reaction in the clip above!

Watch the Season Premiere of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Mondays 10e|7p and watch full episodes at Watcheonline.ca

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Hollywood Medium , E! Shows , Tyler Henry , , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Beverley Mitchell

Beverley Mitchell Opens Up About Struggling After Her Miscarriage

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Couples

Travis Scott Has Eyes Only for Kylie Jenner as She Poses in Sexy Sheer Dress

Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen to Receive GLAAD Media Award From Sarah Jessica Parker

Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Donald Glover, Janelle Monae

Ariana Grande, Janelle Monáe and More to Perform at Lollapalooza 2019

Sophie Turner, Laughing, Hockey Game

Sophie Turner Lives Her Best Life While Chugging Wine at a Hockey Game

The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory Originally Rejected Kaley Cuoco Because She Was Too Young

Nikki Bella Total Bellas 410

Will Nikki Bella Ever Stop Saying "Yes" to More Work? The WWE Superstar Has a Lot to Consider

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.