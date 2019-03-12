Who says grandmas can't pick favorites?

In this clip from Thursday's new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Jesse Tyler Ferguson receives a very special message from his late grandmother. (The actor's sister and brother were probably glad they sat this one out.)

"I have this woman coming through and she's identifying herself as a mother figure on dad's side. And she's coming through and acknowledging kind of being a mother figure to multiple people," says Tyler Henry at the beginning of his sit-down with the Modern Family actor. He explains that the spiritual acknowledgement usually means he's connecting with a beloved grandmother, someone who "lived long enough to have a maternal relationship with grand kids."

This particular grandma probably had three grandchildren, Tyler goes on to tell Jesse. "They're having me talk about two boys, one girl," says the clairvoyant. "They're kind of separating this in my mind and they're circling one of the boys. It keeps coming through and they're like, 'That's the one I need to talk about.'"