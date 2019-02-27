Howie Mandel experienced some unexpected laughs at his father's funeral.

In this clip from Thursday's all-new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, the Deal or No Deal host reveals the moments of levity he faced while saying goodbye to his late father. This admission comes about after medium Tyler Henry notes a spirit claims a service "didn't go the way it was kind of planned."

The clairvoyant's words almost immediately resonate with Mandel as he recalls a couple instances which occurred while his family sat shiva.

"The first guy comes in and he goes, 'Are you the son?' And I said, 'Yes!'" the veteran TV personality notes. "He goes, 'I just want to tell you, I was a friend of your father's and he was a wonderful man.'"

However, when the stranger began to detail his dad's supposed singing career, Howie realized the man was at the wrong funeral.