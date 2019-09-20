Real estate is a risky business. But does that necessarily mean Scott Disick should quit while he's ahead?

The home renovation expert and his team aren't seeing eye-to-eye in this exclusive clip from Sunday's new Flip It Like Disick, which opens in the aftermath of last week's $220,000 drainage nightmare at the group's Jed Smith property. Scott has taken a few days to "cool down" since news of the surprise expense was first brought to his attention, and at the start of the new clip, it appears he's decided to take a step back from the project altogether.

"I want to get rid of Jed Smith as is," he tells Willa Ford, Miki Mor and Benny Luciano during a meeting. And despite the group's pretty much unanimous opposition to the idea—Willa reminds Scott he's purchased "all the finishes" for the home's interior, so that's a sunk cost already—he seems to have made up his mind.

"I'm over it. There's too many headaches," continues the dad of three. "For me, it just doesn't work."