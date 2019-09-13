Scott Disick's team has expensive news, and he's paying.

"We have a problem," starts Miki Mor in this tumultuous clip from Sunday's Flip It Like Disick. As the contractor goes on to explain, bad weather muddied the backyard landscape at their not-yet-flipped Jed Smith property, which now calls for a costly new drainage system ASAP. Continuing, he tells Scott, "The price we got is like $220,000."

"A quarter million for a drainage?!" the Talentless founder exclaims, very obviously shocked, frustrated and a little bit confused about the details of this particular quota. During a confessional sit-down moments later, Scott acknowledges that the number might very well pale in comparison to the hefty $5 million sum he "just laid out on the other investment" (hint, hint), but that still doesn't mean he thinks sending $220,000 down the actual tubes is a good idea.

"We can take money from somewhere else," Benny Luciano suggests, but it sounds like the boss man has considered that already.