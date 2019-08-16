Taking matters into his own hands.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Flip It Like Disick, Scott Disick jumps into the driver's seat of a bulldozer in order to take down the Jed Smith house's basketball hoop. And it appears that nothing will stand in the way of Lord Disick's mission.

"Once I get moving, I'm gonna hit stuff," Disick remarks in a confessional.

While friend Benny Luciano encourages Scott's destructive streak, contractor Miki Mor isn't pleased with the rogue antics.

"Hey! What are you doing?" Miki screams as Scott continues to bulldoze. "Stop!"

In order to stop the demolition, Miki jumps on the front of the bulldozer, grabs the keys and throws them into the nearby pool.